TM Krishna to perform at AAP government's event in Delhi on Saturday

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Carnatic singer TM Krishna on Friday accepted an invitation from the Delhi government and agreed to perform on Saturday, after an event where he was scheduled to perform over the weekend was scrapped by the Airports Authority India (AAI).“No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform in the face of petty politics. I have invited TM Krishna to perform on the 17th of November for the people of Delhi. No artist should ever be denied the respect due to them. We are very pleased that TM Krishna has agreed to perform for the people of Delhi” said Culture Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia had extended the invitation to Krishna. The vocalist was supposed to take part in an event to be held on November 17 and 18 by the AAI and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but AAI took to Twitter on November 14 to announce that the event had been postponed due to “urgent engagements”. Sources stated that the organisers had taken the decision following threats issued by Hindu right-wing trolls.

“If you believe in an inclusive India, an India which belongs to all religions, faiths and castes, your presence tomorrow will be a statement against those forces who are trying to divide and destroy our beloved India” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Krishna will now perform at the Garden of Five Senses, near Saket, in the event Awam Ki Awaz (people’s voice), organised by the Delhi government.“I am singing in Delhi tomorrow, the Delhi government is hosting the concert, which is going to be held in Garden of Five Senses near Saket at 6:30 PM. I invite everyone” said Krishna.