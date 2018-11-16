Home Nation

TM Krishna to perform at AAP government's event in Delhi on Saturday

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced Delhi government's invitation to Krishna, saying no artist should be denied an opportunity to perform.

Published: 16th November 2018 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Singer TM Krishna. (File Photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Carnatic singer TM Krishna on Friday accepted an invitation from the Delhi government and agreed to perform on Saturday, after an event where he was scheduled to perform over the weekend was scrapped by the Airports Authority India (AAI).“No artist should ever be denied an opportunity to perform in the face of petty politics. I have invited TM Krishna to perform on the 17th of November for the people of Delhi. No artist should ever be denied the respect due to them. We are very pleased that TM Krishna has agreed to perform for the people of Delhi” said Culture Minister Manish Sisodia. 

ALSO READ | TM Krishna likens art to activism, calls for its politicisation

Sisodia had extended the invitation to Krishna. The vocalist was supposed to take part in an event to be held on November 17 and 18 by the AAI and the cultural body, SPIC-MACAY, but AAI took to Twitter on November 14 to announce that the event had been postponed due to “urgent engagements”. Sources stated that the organisers had taken the decision following threats issued by Hindu right-wing trolls.

“If you believe in an inclusive India, an India which belongs to all religions, faiths and castes, your presence tomorrow will be a statement against those forces who are trying to divide and destroy our beloved India” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Krishna will now perform at the Garden of Five Senses, near Saket, in the event Awam Ki Awaz (people’s voice), organised by the Delhi government.“I am singing in Delhi tomorrow, the Delhi government is hosting the concert, which is going to be held in Garden of Five Senses near Saket at 6:30 PM. I invite everyone” said Krishna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TM Krishna TM Krishna concert aap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp