Alyque Padamsee: Ad guru who wore many hats passes away at 90

MUMBAI: Alyque Padamsee, an ad guru and a stalwart in theatre and film world, passed away in the early hours on Saturday at a private hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 87 and is survived by two daughters and a son.

His last rites will be performed at the Worli Crematorium on Sunday morning, a close family friend said.

Often referred to as father of modern Indian advertising, Padamsee built over hundred brands and gave several iconic advertisements like the Liril girl, Surf’s Lalitaji, Hamara Bajaj and Charlie’s Cherry Blossom, among others. After serving Lintas India, an advertising agency, as the chief executive for 14 years, Padamsee started his own AP Advertising Pvt Ltd to work in image and communication consultancy for domestic and international celebrities and brands.

He also worked as training specialist and communication adviser for business houses such as Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra and Mahindra, Bristol Myers and KPMG Group, among others. He was Chairman of the London Institute of Corporate Training and also served as an adviser to Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, .

Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London, Padamsee was a prominent personality in the theatre and film fraternity and wore many hats — as director, producer and actor. He produced around 70 plays for the English Theatre and is remembered for his role as Mohammed Ali Jinnah in Richard Attenborough’s “Gandhi” (1982).

Sorry to hear of the passing of Alyque Padamsee, creative guru, theatre personality and doyen of our ad industry.

"Saddened to learn that Alyque Padamsee is no more. Alyque was a renowned actor & activist who shared my love for Mumbai. We worked together on several initiatives & despite his age & ill health, I always found him energetic & uncompromising in pursuit of his ideas. RIP," Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted.

Photographer Atul Kasbekar also tweeted, "Saddened to hear of the passing of advertising doyen #Alyque Padamsee When he was head of Lintas he'd given me some of my early breaks in advertising photography. Ever grateful for the break and opportunity."

Actor Boman Irani also tweeted that Padamsee gave him the first break in theatre. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Goodbye, Alyque Padamsee. #RIP For our generation, you were the #advertising Creative Director we could only aspire to be. Your Big Ideas (like this commercial) will live forever." He tagged a Liril soap advertisement.

Stage stalwart

■ Trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, London, Padamsee was a prominent theatre and film personality

■ He produced around 70 plays for the English Theatre

