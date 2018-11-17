Home Nation

Avni killing: Maharashtra Forests Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar drops out of alliance talk with Sena

He had played the role of trouble shooter whenever the alliance between the Sena and the BJP came into trouble over the past four years.

Published: 17th November 2018 04:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Animal activists protest against the Maharashtra government shoot-at-sight notice for Avni tigress. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra  Forests Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday said he was unwilling to hold alliance talks with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray over criticism of the killing of the man eater tigress Avni.Mungantiwar, who was the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for two terms before 2013, shared a good rapport with Thackeray.

He had played the role of trouble shooter whenever the alliance between the Sena and the BJP came into trouble over the past four years.

“I had thought that we were good friends and he won’t criticise facts. However, he did so....” said the minister.“Even while everybody else from our party (BJP) was against Shiv Sena due to the harsh language used by their leaders, I’ve stood with them. Uddhav ji knows this. And when he criticised in spite of knowing all these things, I was deeply hurt,” Mungantiwar added.

“I don’t wish to be part of the alliance talks with Shiv Sena anymore,” he added.While demanding a judicial probe in Avni’s killing, Thackeray had questioned the formation of a committee by the state government. “The committee nominated to inquire about Avni’’s killing is just for namesake. How can someone nominate committee where members are part of the killing?” Thackeray had said.

Killing of a maneater
Tigress Avni, suspected to have killed 13 people in the state, was shot dead on November 2. Union minister Maneka Gandhi had demanded the formation of a panel to probe the killing

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avni Sudhir Mungantiwar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp