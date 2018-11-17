Home Nation

BJP seat offer for Lok Sabha election 'not respectable': Upendra Kushwaha

The RLSP chief is at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar over the Bihar chief minister's recent remarks against him.

Published: 17th November 2018 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

PATNA: NDA ally Rashtriya Lok Samata Party president Upendra Kushwaha said Saturday the BJP's offer of seats to his party for the 2019 general election was "not respectable".

He did not disclose the number of seats offered to the RLSP, saying he would not speak about it before a seat-sharing agreement is reached by NDA constituents in Bihar by November 30.

Kushwaha, the Union minister of state for HRD, was speaking to reporters after the RLSP state executive meeting here.

The RLSP chief is at loggerheads with Nitish Kumar over the Bihar chief minister's recent remarks against him.

Kumar, also the JD(U) president, had refused to join issue with Kushwaha over seat-sharing between NDA partners in Bihar, saying "Itna neeche baat ko nahi le jaiye" (do not take the debate to such a low level.

Kushwaha appears to have picked up the word "neeche" from the statement and took it as an insult to himself as the RLSP chief was the topic of discussion.

He alleged that the remark was tantamount to calling him a lowly person.

He has also targeted BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for defending Kumar, signalling his growing isolation within the coalition.

When asked about this, he had said, "I am in the NDA as of now."

Kushwaha, whose efforts to meet BJP president Amit Shah over the issue have not yielded results, said he will try to speak to "no other BJP leader except the prime minister." Bihar has a total of 40 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP and the JD(U) have decided to contest equal number of seats.

The fourth partner of the NDA in Bihar is Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha BJP Lok Sabha elections Seat sharing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp