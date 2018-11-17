Built in Chennai, India's first engineless 'Train 18' is all set for trial run Saturday

By Online Desk

'Train 18', the newly launched first locomotive-less train in the country, is all for the trial run along Bareilly-Moradabad section in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, can run at a speed of up to 160 kmph. The train which costs Rs 100 crore was built by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai in 18 months.

After finishing the trials in Chennai, 'Train 18' left for Delhi on November 11 and reached the capital two days later.

The swanky 16-coach train is regarded as a successor to the prestigious Shatabdi Express.

"After the test-run, the Train 18 was hauled by a locomotive to take it to Delhi as it should not run on its own until the Commission of Railway Safety certifies it," the official said.

The railways on Friday downplayed reports that 'Train 18' had developed glitches, saying they were minor and such issues were a routine occurrence during the trial phase of any train.

A senior official in the railways said such glitches were routine during trial-runs and the train had no major issues.

"Some fuses went off while conducting the low-speed run in the city. They were fixed immediately. There was nothing to worry about," the official said.

