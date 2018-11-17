Home Nation

Built in Chennai, India's first engineless 'Train 18' is all set for trial run Saturday

 The train which costs Rs 100 crore was built by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai in 18 months.

Published: 17th November 2018 01:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Country's first engine-less train 'Train 18' developed by the Integral Coach Factory ICF after flagging off ceremony in Chennai Sunday October 29 2018. | PTI

By Online Desk

'Train 18', the newly launched first locomotive-less train in the country, is all for the trial run along Bareilly-Moradabad section in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

The fully air-conditioned train, driven by a self-propulsion module, can run at a speed of up to 160 kmph. The train which costs Rs 100 crore was built by the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai in 18 months.

After finishing the trials in Chennai, 'Train 18' left for Delhi on November 11 and reached the capital two days later.

The swanky 16-coach train is regarded as a successor to the prestigious Shatabdi Express.

"After the test-run, the Train 18 was hauled by a locomotive to take it to Delhi as it should not run on its own until the Commission of Railway Safety certifies it," the official said.

The railways on Friday downplayed reports that 'Train 18' had developed glitches, saying they were minor and such issues were a routine occurrence during the trial phase of any train.

A senior official in the railways said such glitches were routine during trial-runs and the train had no major issues.

"Some fuses went off while conducting the low-speed run in the city. They were fixed immediately. There was nothing to worry about," the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Train 18 Engine-less train trial run Integral Coach Factory Shatabdi Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp