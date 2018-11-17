Home Nation

Check out how the world's tallest 'Statue of Unity' looks from space

'Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018, on the banks of the river Narmada.

Published: 17th November 2018 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

statue_of_unity_satellite_image

A satellite visual of the 'Statue of  Unity', the tallest in the world, was shared by the American company 'Planet Lab' on Twitter on Saturday.  

By Online Desk

A satellite visual of the 'Statue of  Unity', the tallest in the world, was shared by the American company 'Planet Lab' on Twitter on Saturday.  

The colossal statue, which stands 182 metre high, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, on the banks of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada. It was unveiled in Gujarat on the 143rd birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India'. 

The gigantic statue entered an elite club of structures including the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Palm Islands along the Dubai coast, according to media reports. 

Another interesting fact about the statue is that it is 177 feet higher than China’s famous 'Spring Temple Buddha' which held the previous record, as it was double the size of the Statue Of Liberty.

The construction of the statue, however, had received widespread criticism from the local Tadvi tribe. They opposed the land acquisition for the development of tourism infrastructure around the statue. The tribals were later offered jobs, cash and land compensation. 

The cost of construction of the statue was Rs 2,989 crores. The project was made with the intention of it becoming 'Gujarat's tribute to the nation'. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Statue of Unity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel world's tallest statue

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Raja

    Strange how the makes of the statue of unity show not a once of unity to built this nation together. have we became a country of just statues rather then values !!!
    11 days ago reply

  • adarsha badrinath

    From space things look very small. The statue looks too big in the photo. This photo appears more from a drone or plane.
    11 days ago reply

  • Champaklal Motilal
    They have a bad camera! The giant Chhatrapati e-statue has on top a FM broadcasting system and 5G mobile transmitter. Near the belly is an Air Quality monitoring device to tell AQI metrics every 4 hours. Picture is also not showing the 5 wind turbines near public gallery which generate 1 MW wind power. It has a weather and flood forecasting system near the neck. Also the shirt and shawl are actually solar panels which generate 10 KW power per day for local people. It is a giant e-statue with unity of new and emergent technologies. So cost may be a bit high!
    12 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp