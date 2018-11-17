Check out how the world's tallest 'Statue of Unity' looks from space

By Online Desk

A satellite visual of the 'Statue of Unity', the tallest in the world, was shared by the American company 'Planet Lab' on Twitter on Saturday.

The colossal statue, which stands 182 metre high, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, on the banks of the Sardar Sarovar dam on the Narmada. It was unveiled in Gujarat on the 143rd birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India'.

The gigantic statue entered an elite club of structures including the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Palm Islands along the Dubai coast, according to media reports.

At 597 feet, India’s Statue of Unity is now the tallest statue in the world and clearly seen from space! Oblique SkySat image captured today, November 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/FkpVoHJKjw — Planet (@planetlabs) November 15, 2018

Another interesting fact about the statue is that it is 177 feet higher than China’s famous 'Spring Temple Buddha' which held the previous record, as it was double the size of the Statue Of Liberty.

The construction of the statue, however, had received widespread criticism from the local Tadvi tribe. They opposed the land acquisition for the development of tourism infrastructure around the statue. The tribals were later offered jobs, cash and land compensation.

The cost of construction of the statue was Rs 2,989 crores. The project was made with the intention of it becoming 'Gujarat's tribute to the nation'.