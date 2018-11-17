Class XI student's murder deeply disturbing: Omar Abdullah

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday described the killing of a youth by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as deeply disturbing, saying there can be no justification for such an act.

"The cold blooded murder of an 11th standard student by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for this act & should force those who sympathise with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better, freer place," Omar posted on Twitter.

The former J&K chief minister was reacting to the abduction and killing of Nadeem Manzoor -- reportedly a Class XI student -- by the militants on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Niklora in Pulwama, police had said.