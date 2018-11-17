Justice A P Sahi sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna High Court

By PTI

PATNA: Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was Saturday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

Justice Sahi was a judge of the Allahabad High Court before his present appointment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and other state ministers, judges of the Patna high court and other officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Sahi enrolled as an advocate of the Allahabad High Court on September 6, 1985.

Justice Sahi, who graduated in law in 1985, practised civil and constitutional matters in Allahabad high court.

He became an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on September 24, 2004 and was confirmed as permanent judge August 18, 2005.

Justice Sahi has succeeded Justice M R Shah who has recently been appointed as the Supreme Court judge.