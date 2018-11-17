Home Nation

Justice A P Sahi sworn in as Chief Justice of Patna High Court

Justice Sahi was a judge of the Allahabad High Court before his present appointment.

Published: 17th November 2018 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Patna High Court (File Photo)

By PTI

PATNA: Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was Saturday sworn in as Chief Justice of the Patna High Court by Governor Lalji Tandon at the Raj Bhawan.

Justice Sahi was a judge of the Allahabad High Court before his present appointment.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and other state ministers, judges of the Patna high court and other officials were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Sahi enrolled as an advocate of the Allahabad High Court on September 6, 1985.

Justice Sahi, who graduated in law in 1985, practised civil and constitutional matters in Allahabad high court.

He became an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on September 24, 2004 and was confirmed as permanent judge August 18, 2005.

Justice Sahi has succeeded Justice M R Shah who has recently been appointed as the Supreme Court judge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patna High Court Chief Justice appointment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp