Home Nation

'Rapes happened then and now': Haryana CM Manohar Khattar's remark invites Congress wrath

In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue) an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.

Published: 17th November 2018 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has courted a controversy over his remarks on rape incidents, with the Congress condemning the statement, saying the state government's "anti-women mindset" was exposed.

At a function in Kalka town of Panchkula district on Friday, Khattar said, "The incidents of rape have not increased. Rapes used to take place in the past and even today as well. (Only) the concern (over such incidents) has increased."

"The biggest concern is that in 80 to 90 per cent of rape and eve-teasing cases, the accused and the victim know each other.

In many cases, they know each other for a long time and, on one day, when there is an argument (between them over some issue) an FIR is lodged, saying: 'He has raped me'," Khattar had said.

Hitting out at the chief minister, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala termed the statement deplorable.

"Anti-Women Mindset of Khattar Govt Exposed! Haryana CM Khattar ji makes an utterly condemnable remark.

Blaming Women for complete failures to control Rapes & Gangrapes? Deplorable!," Surjewala tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp