Home Nation

S-400 to protect India from countries with territorial ambition: Air Marshal Nambiar

The S-400 Triumf is a next-generation mobile air defense system capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometres.

Published: 17th November 2018 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

S-400 long-range surface missile. ( Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The S-400 Triumf air defence missile system to be procured from Russia would provide requisite security to India from neighbouring countries with "territorial ambition", a senior Air Force official has said.

The S-400 Triumf is a next-generation mobile air defense system capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometres.

The new missile defence system would give India an edge to protect its territorial integrity, Eastern Air Command's Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Air Marshal R Nambiar, told reporters Friday.

"The system would be in India in the next 23 months," said Nambiar, who was one of the Indian delegates who had visited Russia for negotiations to procure the missile system.

Notwithstanding the US pressure of sanctions, India inked the defence deal on October 5 during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As per the deal, New Delhi will get five regimental sets of S-400s for USD 5 billion.

In its neighbourhood, India has countries with territorial ambitions and need to protect its boundaries, Air Marshal Nambiar said here.

The signing of the deal assumes significance as China, too, has signed a deal with Russia to procure the same missile system.

Nambiar said India is building its own air defence missile system known as Programme AD.

The indigenous missile system, being built by the Defense Research and Development Organisation, is at an advanced stage of deployment, he said.

He said the Rafale aircraft is far more superior in terms of performance compared to China's fourth and fifth generation fighter aircraft like the recently-tested Chengdu J-20 stealth multi-role fighters.

Nambiar has flight tested the Rafale aircraft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Marshal Nambiar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp