Six members of a family killed in Gujarat road accident

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Six members of a family, including three children, were killed Saturday in a road accident in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, police said.

The mishap, involving a truck and the car in which the victims were travelling, took place near Chotila town, around 160km from Ahmedabad, a police official said.

Members of a family, including three children and an elderly woman, were returning home after visiting a relative at Anandpur village in Chotila taluka when a truck carrying plastic materials collided with their car while overtaking it, said the official from the Chotila police station.

Six of the car occupants died on the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Niraj Gohil (38), Dinaben Gohil (35), Dhirajben Gohil (60), Nidhi (13), Shivang (6) and Ayushi (7), he said.