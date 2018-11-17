Smriti Irani to throng Gandhi bastion with Yogi ministers to launch development projects

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After doling out Diwali bonanza in the form of 10,000 sarees in Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's Parliamentary constituency Amethi, Union Textile minister Smriti Irani is set for another jamboree as she is expected to throng Guariganj in Amethi district with half a dozen ministers to launch some development projects on Monday.

However, the Congress is keeping a close eye on BJP's outreach in the Gandhi bastion. While Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, also holding the charge of Public Works Department (PWD) department, will accompany Irani to dedicate road projects worth several crores for Amethi, State Irrigation minister Dharampal Singh will also be a part of the entourage for dedicating a dam at Pipri village.

The people of this village had threatened to boycott 2014 Lok Sabha elections to flag out their problem of recurrent floods owing to untamed Gomti waters. Then Irani, who had fought the election against Rahul Gandhi and lost to him, had promised a dam to the villagers.

"By dedicating the dam, the ruling party wants to send across the message that for us development was beyond any political or poll agenda," said a senior BJP leader adding that despite losing the election, we delivered our promise. Besides, two primary health centres (PHCs) and a job fair (rozgar mela) are also on agenda of inauguration on Monday.

Moreover, Mohsin raza , the lone Muslim member in Yogi cabinet and Amethi-incharge along with Suresh Pasi, the local MLA from adjoin Jagdishpur assembly constituency and state's skill development minister will also joing the union minister.

Close on heels of this mega push to Amethi, another is on the cards, when UP Health minister Siddharthnath Singh will accompany Irani again to Amethi to dedicate a trauma centre and a 200-bed hospital. Some National Highway projects are also on the anvil for the region and Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is expected to launch them soon in Amethi.

Meanwhile, reacting to BJP build-up in Amethi, Congress leaders reject her efforts as a mere attempt to draw limelight. "She is least bothered about the development of the people, she just wants to hog limelight," says Dwijendra Tripathi, a Congress leader in Lucknow. However, Amethi unit chief of Congress feels that the minister frequents the constituency under PM's pressure.