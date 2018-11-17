Three injured in grenade attack at Manipur Assembly complex

By PTI

IMPHAL: Three security personnel, including one BSF jawan, were injured after suspected militants carried out a grenade attack at the Manipur Assembly complex, the police said.

The incident occurred at around 5.55 pm Friday near the entry gate of the complex at the heart of the capital town, they told reporters here.

All the injured, two private security personnel and the BSF jawan who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, were admitted to the RIMS hospital.

They are stated to be out of danger, an attending doctor said. One unexploded grenade was recovered from the spot and was defused by bomb experts.