Two sisters abducted, gang-raped in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: A 13-year-old and her elder sister were allegedly abducted and gang-raped for two days under confinement in Tripura's Unakoti district, police said Friday.

A 34-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, believed to be the prime accused, has been arrested, the police said.

According to the FIR, the sisters were waiting near a bridge in Kailashahar town -- 140 km from Agartala -- on November 9 to catch a vehicle home.

They boarded an auto-rickshaw and the driver picked up two male passengers, who were known to him, on the way.

Instead of dropping them home, the auto-driver, along with the other two, gagged them with towels and took them to Teliamura town in Khowai district.

The three then repeatedly raped the duo inside a room for two days, Sampa Das, the duty-officer of Kailashahar women police station, told reporters.

After two days, the victims were released at the Teliamura railway station, where they informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) who, in turn, handed them over to the police on Sunday.

"We kept the victims in our custody and learnt about their details and informed their parents. The parents took them from our custody on November 12 (Thursday)," Teliamura police station Officer-in-Charge Swapan Debbarma said.

The auto-rickshaw driver was picked up on Thursday night on the basis of complaint filed by the the sisters' mother, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Biplab Deb.

An investigation is on and the police are trying to nab the other two accused, the ASP said.

minor rape gang rape

Comments(1)

  • Mohan
    Immediate hanging is the only solution to stop such crimes. Keeping the case pending for years and afterwards releasing the culprits with only imprisonment or bail encourage continuing such offended.
    13 days ago reply
