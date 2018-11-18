'Enough leads' in Amritsar grenade attack case, says MHA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two turbaned youths threw a hand grenade at a religious gathering in Amritsar, where three people were killed and at least 10 others injured Sunday, Union Home Ministry officials said.

According to an initial report, two motorcycle-borne youths wearing turbans threw the grenade at a prayer hall brimming with around 200 devotees at Raja Sansi village.

The Punjab Police and the central security agencies have launched the investigation, but it is too early to come to any conclusion, they said.

There are "enough leads" and the probe is going in the right direction, the officials said.

The Punjab Police had carried out "fantastic" investigations into the killing of seven RSS men in the past and the force is capable of unearthing the conspiracy behind similar incidents, another ministry official said.

The blast occurred during a religious gathering of the Nirankari sect at Nirankari Bhavan in Adliwal village near Amritsar's Rajasansi, which is close to the international airport.

Punjab was on an alert following an input that a group of six to seven JeM terrorists were reportedly in the state, possibly in Ferozepur area.

The state was put on alert after four persons snatched an SUV from its driver at gunpoint near Madhopur in Pathankot district last week.