Harassed by loan sharks, woman ends life in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a train after she and her sons were harassed by loan sharks, following which a man was arrested, police said on Sunday.

According to a police official, Anil Tiwari and Ram Kishan had barged into the woman's house and beat her up and her sons for failing to return a loan and had also threatened them with dire consequences.

The woman allegedly jumped before a moving train on Saturday.

While Ram Kishan has been arrested, a hunt is on to nab Anil Tiwari, the official said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.