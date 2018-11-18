Himachal Pradesh University prospectus scam: Varsity puts errant official under suspension

By UNI

SHIMLA: Something is rotten in the department of education and Himachal Pradesh as two major scams were unearthed recently including Rs 250 crore scholarship and Rs 80 lakh prospectus scam.

SP Shimla confirmed on Saturday that a FIR was lodged into Rs 250 Crore Scholarship scam at Shimla.

Earlier Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur confirmed on Friday about early FIRs into scholarship scam in the state occurred during last Virbhadra Singh government, in which several officials of the department could be involved.

CBI, going to probe the matter soon, might register number FIRs in this mega scam, sources told UNI.

In another major scam which also point fingers on the current BJP rule of the state to keep going Rs 80 lakhs prospectus scam in the International Centre for Open learning of HP University also called ICDOL or DCC.

HPU authorities were forced to put an ICDOL official Babu Ram under suspensions following his alleged involvement in the prospectus scam.

The employee did not deposit the ICDOL funds raised after sale of prospectus to the tunes of more than Rs 80 lakhs.

The scam unearthed by a sleuth of Audit Controller General of Himachal Pradesh as the major scam could not have satisfactory reply from university so far.

The employee involved in scam was operators of private buses.

The vice chancellor and other senior officials also may be universities accountability is yet to be established in the scam.

.

University authority placed the employees under suspension, university official had confirmed.

Soon after taking charge as state chief minister Mr Thakur had assured that his government would not work with any political vendetta and those involved in the scams and corruptions would not be spared.

The fresh inputs says that CAG has further extended the probe into prospectus scam as the order has been issued by concerned authority to extend the sale and purchase of Prospectus upto 2000.

In fresh development the involved and errant officers reportedly deposited Rs 40 Lakh with the University treasury after the pressure from the high ups.

University sources confirmed that CAG sought the detail of all records regarding sale and purchase of prospectus after 2000.

Since the scam took place under the scanner of university and state audit department, the size of scam could be in Crores.

University officials have not lodged any FIR against those involved in the prospectus scam so far which pointed that there could be role of senior officials of ICDOL and university as well.