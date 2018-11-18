Home Nation

If Hindus unite, then no one can stop construction of Ram temple: Subramanian Swamy

He said it was the fundamental right of Hindus to offer prayers at the birthplace of Ram and added that even the Supreme Court would agree on the issue of their faith.

Published: 18th November 2018 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)

By PTI

VARANASI: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said Saturday if the Hindus unite then no one could stop the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Swamy was addressing a conference at the BHU's Swatantrata Bhavan organised in the memory of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal.

He said Muslims can offer prayers at any other place but Hindus sentiments were associated with the place where Lord Ram was born and so the temple must be built there.

He said if the Hindus unite then no one could stop the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Swamy said efforts would be made to declare "Ram Setu" as a national heritage.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Champat Rai appealed to the students to unite for building the temple.

He said the Ram temple was matter of prestige for Hindus.

Comments(5)

  • Raamnath
    Very well said sir
    7 days ago reply

  • Rajinder Katoch
    Dr Swamy
    11 days ago reply

  • Arish sahani
    It’s shame hindu converts to Islam
    12 days ago reply

  • Vijay Ramesh
    Every Hindu primarily has Ram in his heart and home and doesn't need a temple to show his allegiance to Ram. It is only corrupt politicians who want to divide people on communal lines make such demands.Why a demand for school
    12 days ago reply

    • Aseem Mishra
      Chutiye first ask to build a school in place of makka or vatican then talk about Sri Ram Mandir. Go fcuk yourself bastard.
      8 days ago reply
