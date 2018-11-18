Home Nation

Kolkata diary

The fire then moved down to the 9th and 8th floor of the building.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

Fire at city’s tallest building
A  Fire broke out on the 10th floor of city’s tallest under-construction skyscraper ‘The 42’ at 42 Chowringhee Lane in central Kolkata due to sparks from welding work which fell on a mesh over the balcony of the 10th floor. The fire then moved down to the 9th and 8th floor of the building. However, it was then brought under control by the fire tenders. This was the first instance of fire at the tallest building in the city which occupies an iconic position in the city-scape overlooking the Victoria Memorial and the Maidan ground.

City to get more water meters
Encouraged by success of a pilot project to prevent water wastage in the city by insdtalling water meters at 4,000 households in Cossipore area of north Kolkata, the city’s civic body has embarked on an Asian Development Bank-funded Kolkata Environment Improvement Project to bring more city areas under the coverage of water meters. Over 1 million litres of water were saved in the pilot project. Authorities are now planning to bring the Dum Dum, Tullah, Paikpara and Belgachia areas under the scheme after which,  more residential areas along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass would be brought under the purview of the project. Authorities say that the water meters bring consciousness for water conservation among the residents even though additional costs are not being charged.

Security beefed up at airport over threat
Security has been beefed up at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport after an anonymous mail with just a word ‘highjake’ was sent to the airport director’s office. The email, sent from a private address, was considered as a non-specific threat and a complaint was lodged with the local police station. Police officers have launched an investigation. Authorities across the airport were alerted and a thorought check was carried out of the premises. 

Momos become hot cakes as winter nears
A dip in mercury levels has sent city’s residents scrambling in search of traditional Tibetan cuisine. People are thronging the markets for momos and thukpa in greater frequency in the evenings. Though momos and Thukpa have become a mainstay of the city’s offerings over the years, the chill in the air seems to be driving more people to reach out to piping hot momos and the vegetable and/or meat soup of thukpa at not only the established joints across the city but also at roadside stalls. However, unlike in Delhi or other parts of the country where the food is customised to local tastes, the Tibetan cuisine is not improvised with ingredients from the region.

Aishik Chanda
Our correspondent in West Bengal
chanda.aishik@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp