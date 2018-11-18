Man lynched near Ranchi while trying to rob a villager

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A man at Hahap village under Namkom Block of Ranchi was allegedly beaten to death by villagers while trying to rob a villager.

According to Police, four armed miscreants barged into the house of Karam Singh Munda with an intention to rob, but the family members caught hold on one of them and raised an alarm following which the villagers thrashed him badly. The ma later succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

The deceased has been identified as Richu Munda of the neighbouring village.

"The burglars after entering into his house started beating Munda brutally and also attacked on the family members when they tried to save him, leaving three of them injured but somehow they caught hold on one of them and raised an alarm. Hearing shouting inside the house of Munda, villagers gathered around his house and thrashed the trapped criminal badly who was later taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said Officer in Charge of Namkom Police Station Rai Saumitra Bhushan Pankaj.

Three of the family members also suffered injuries in the scuffle, while the other three criminals managed to escape from the site, he added. According to the Officer in Charge, the four miscreants had come to loot Rs 35000, which the family earned by selling off their goats.

"The burglars succeeded in taking away all the money earned by the family by selling off their goats," said the officer in charge. A case of robbery has been lodged after taking statements of the family members, he added.