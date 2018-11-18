Home Nation

People will take revenge through ballots: Ajmer Congress candidate

The congress has managed to win 18 wards while the BJP on 14 seats.

Published: 18th November 2018 03:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 03:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purpose only (File | PTI)

By UNI

AJMER: Alleging the BJP government of playing discriminatory card against the people of Ajmer, the Congress on Sunday attacked the state dispensation and said that the people will take revenge this time through ballot.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajmer city Congress President Vijay Jain said, "No developmental work have taken place in Ajmer since last 15 years despite the fact that both the seats in city were represented by them only. Both the MLAs hold portfolios also though they did not work for their respective constituencies."

There are two seats in Ajmer seat - Ajmer south and Ajmer north. The south division of the city is a reserved seat. Since 2003, both the seats are represented by the BJP. The north is being represented by Vasudev Devnani while South is by Anita Bhadel.

The BJP has repeated them this time too. However, the Congress has fielded Hemant Bhati from Ajmer south and Mahendra Singh Ralawata.

Talking to reporters here Mr Ralawata said, "We have supper of every section of society and I'm confident that this time the people will dislodge the sitting BJP MLA as he has not done anything for the constituency.

"Mr Ralawata, a Rajput is hopeful of getting support from all corner of the city. The Congress candidate from Ajmer South Mr Bhati said, "The BJP has played with the sentiments of people. They always believe on divide and rule policy. But the people are now aware of all these things. This time they will support us".

He also alleged that the Raje government is privatising the electricity department. The distribution of power supply has been given to Tata Group.

"Earlier, the consumers used to receive a bill of Rs 1,000 per month but after the Tata Group got the contract they are getting an inflated bill of Rs 3,000-4,000 per month," the congress candidate said.

The north division of Ajmer has 2,08,000 voters, 200 booths and 28 wards.

It is being considered as a strong bastion of the BJP. Out of 28 wards, 23 is won by the BJP while the Congress has won only 4 wards in the constituency. While the Ajmer south has a total number of 2,06,000 voters with 182 booths and 32 wards.

The congress has managed to win 18 wards while the BJP on 14 seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajmer Rajasthan Assembly election Rajasthan election 2018

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp