People will take revenge through ballots: Ajmer Congress candidate

By UNI

AJMER: Alleging the BJP government of playing discriminatory card against the people of Ajmer, the Congress on Sunday attacked the state dispensation and said that the people will take revenge this time through ballot.

Addressing a press conference here, Ajmer city Congress President Vijay Jain said, "No developmental work have taken place in Ajmer since last 15 years despite the fact that both the seats in city were represented by them only. Both the MLAs hold portfolios also though they did not work for their respective constituencies."

There are two seats in Ajmer seat - Ajmer south and Ajmer north. The south division of the city is a reserved seat. Since 2003, both the seats are represented by the BJP. The north is being represented by Vasudev Devnani while South is by Anita Bhadel.

The BJP has repeated them this time too. However, the Congress has fielded Hemant Bhati from Ajmer south and Mahendra Singh Ralawata.

Talking to reporters here Mr Ralawata said, "We have supper of every section of society and I'm confident that this time the people will dislodge the sitting BJP MLA as he has not done anything for the constituency.

"Mr Ralawata, a Rajput is hopeful of getting support from all corner of the city. The Congress candidate from Ajmer South Mr Bhati said, "The BJP has played with the sentiments of people. They always believe on divide and rule policy. But the people are now aware of all these things. This time they will support us".

He also alleged that the Raje government is privatising the electricity department. The distribution of power supply has been given to Tata Group.

"Earlier, the consumers used to receive a bill of Rs 1,000 per month but after the Tata Group got the contract they are getting an inflated bill of Rs 3,000-4,000 per month," the congress candidate said.

The north division of Ajmer has 2,08,000 voters, 200 booths and 28 wards.

It is being considered as a strong bastion of the BJP. Out of 28 wards, 23 is won by the BJP while the Congress has won only 4 wards in the constituency. While the Ajmer south has a total number of 2,06,000 voters with 182 booths and 32 wards.

The congress has managed to win 18 wards while the BJP on 14 seats.