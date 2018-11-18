Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi challenges PM Modi to 15 minutes debate over Rafale deal

Speaking to media, Rahul claimed that the Prime Minister will not be in a position to answer his questions over the alleged scams in the deal.

By ANI

AMBIKAPUR: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi has challenged the former to participate in a debate over the details of the Rafale fighter jets deal signed with the French government.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, Gandhi claimed that the Prime Minister will not be in a position to answer his questions over the alleged scams in the deal.

"I challenge Modi Ji to come on stage anywhere, anytime and debate over Rafale with me for just 15 minutes. I will talk about Anil Ambani, HAL, French President's statements and the pricing of the jets. I will say that Defence Minister said clearly that it's Prime Minister who did it. The Prime Minister did not follow the procedure. The CBI Director was removed at 2 am. He will not be able to answer my questions," he said.

Reiterating his claim, the Congress chief said that Prime Minister Modi's demonetisation drive has benefited few of his "businessmen friends" in the country.

Talking about the unemployment crisis ensuing in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said that the incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh has failed to provide employment in the state despite ruling for 15 years.

"Raman Singh has been in power for the last 15 years and Prime Minister Modi has completed four and a half years in government at the Centre and both the governments have failed to fulfill their promise to generate employment opportunities for the youth," he said.

Gandhi added that once the Congress party comes to power in the state, government job vacancies will be filled. "After Congress government comes to power, government job vacancies will be filled and it will also stop the practice of outsourcing of jobs, which is being done in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh", he added.

He also promised that within 10 days after coming into power, the Congress party will waive off the loans of Chhattisgarh's farmers. "Secondly, you all were told that you will get a bonus. For the last two years, you have not been getting the same. Not only we will resume this practice, but we will also compensate for the bonus of these two years, which BJP failed to do," he said.

The first phase of voting in Chhattisgarh was held on November 12, while the second phase is due on November 20.

The counting of votes will be held on December 11.

