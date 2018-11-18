Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver in Chhattisgarh, says money will come from Ambani, Mallya

By PTI

KORIYA: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday promised to waive farm loans in Chhattisgarh within 10 days of assuming power in the state and said the money for it would come from "the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Anil Ambani".

Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation ahead of the second and final phase of the state polls, Gandhi alleged Modi made honest people suffer in 2016, but spared the rich.

Addressing a poll rally in Koriya district, he alleged Modi had waived loans worth Rs 3.5 lakh crore of a few rich people, but not those of the poor farmers.

"As soon as the Congress forms the government here, Modiji, you count 10 days. The Congress will waive the loans of each farmer in Chhattisgarh within 10 days," Gandhi said.

He said BJP leaders had questioned the UPA government about the source of money for loan waiver.

"Modiji, the money for loan waiver for Chhattisgarh's farmers will come from the likes of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani. We will take their money and implement the loan waiver," he claimed.

"Liquor baron Mallya fled the country with Rs 10,000 crore of the banks, while Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi fled with Rs 35,000 crore," he alleged Addressing a rally in Ambikapur, the prime minister had Friday claimed the Congress was "worried" because he took away all the money its "minions and friends" had stashed under their beds and in sacks in one stroke.

Gandhi reiterated his charge the PM helped industrialist Anil Ambani get Rs 30,000 crore in the "Rafale scam".

He said Modi "robbed the poor and the honest" through notes ban.

"Modiji had said he would fight against black money.

He had (recently) said those who had stashed money in their houses and or kept it hidden under pillows were thieves and that he had taken action against them.

"I want to tell you (people) that you have not committed any theft. The person who has committed a theft is Narendra Modi. He made honest people stand in queues," Gandhi claimed.

He said the Congress had always delivered on its promises, unlike the BJP.

"The intention of the Congress is very clear. It never makes false promises. In fact, you can listen to my speeches of the last 15 years. I never made false promises. Whatever I promised, I fulfilled it," Gandhi said.

He said the previous UPA government had brought in measures like the tribal bill, MNREGA and land acquisition bill.

"On the contrary, Modi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh did not fulfil the promises they had made to farmers," the Congress MP said.

"In the last four-and-a-half years, Modiji has waived loans worth Rs 3.50 lakh crore of a few rich people, but he has not spoken about farm loan waiver.

Similarly, Raman Singh has snatched the bonus of the farmers," Gandhi alleged.

He accused the prime minister of remaining "silent" on the "corruption charges" against Singh and claimed that the names of Singh and his wife had surfaced in the alleged Rs 36,000-crore civil supply scam.

The CM denied the allegations.

"A Rs 5,000-crore chit fund scam was also perpetrated in the state. His (Singh's) son Abhishek Singh was named in the Panama Papers scandal, but no action was taken in any of these cases," Gandhi claimed.

Gandhi alleged that Modi was not acting against Abhishek Singh in the Panama Papers case.

"This, at a time when Pakistan has jailed its former prime minister Nawaz Sharif after his name cropped up in the Panama Papers," he said.

Gandhi alleged the Raman Singh government has created two Chhattisgarh.

"One belongs to the rich and the industrialists wearing suit-boot, while the other belongs to the common men, women, farmers and labourers. We do not want two Chhattisgarh but one, where everybody gets justice," he said.

The final phase of polling for 72 seats will be held in Chhattisgarh on November 20.

The first phase for 18 seats was held on November 12.

The results will be announced on December 11.

Addressing another rally in Darima village in Surguja district, Gandhi attacked Modi over his 2014 poll promise to bring back black money which was stashed abroad.

"When will the money allegedly stashed in a foreign bank by Chhattisgarh chief minister's son be brought back? Modiji had vowed to fight against black money," he claimed.

Abhishek Singh, the sitting BHP MP from Rajnandgaon constituency in Chhattisgarh, has denied the Congress' allegations as "baseless and politically motivated".

Alleging Raman Singh's involvement in the "civil supply scam", Gandhi said, "It was mentioned in a diary recovered earlier that money was given to CM madam and Dr Sahab.

Modi ji should tell who is this CM madam?" "It was referred to the wife of the chief minister with whom you (Modi) had shared stage and the Dr Sahab was referred to Raman Singh with whom you had given a speech from the same stage," he alleged.

Gandhi said the entire country was questioning the prime minister's "honesty" over the "Rafale scam" and appealed to Modi to "break his silence" on the deal and Ambani.

He said, "The Congress would develop Chhattisgarh not only as an agricultural centre of the country but of the entire world.

Agriculture produce like fruits and vegetables will not only be sold in the country but will be exported."

The Congress chief claimed the real objectives of notes ban were to convert black money into white and write off loans of corporates, after snatching the money from the poor.