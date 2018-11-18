Home Nation

RSS claims Jawaharlal Nehru ordered his birthday to be marked as Children's Day

In an editorial published in 'Organiser', the RSS claims that Nehru emulated the German dictator Adolf Hitler by doing so.

Published: 18th November 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of RSS Swayamsevaks (Photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have claimed that Congress party stalwart and the nation's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrated his birthday as Children's Day almost a decade before he died in 1964. In its mouthpiece 'Organiser', the RSS claims that Nehru issued the orders for the same as he wanted to make the whole generation his follower and admirer.

In an editorial published in 'Organiser', the RSS claims that Nehru emulated the German dictator Adolf Hitler by doing so. It cited an article published in it in 1955, written by veteran journalist R. K. Malani, claiming that it is a widely held misconception that November 14 is celebrated as Children's Day after the death of Nehru. It substantiated its claim by saying that reports and documents suggest that Nehru's birthday was celebrated as Children's day in the year 1955 i.e. nine years before his death.

READ| To honour Nehru, must rededicate ourselves to freedom, democracy, secularism, socialism: Rahul Gandhi

It further claims that Nehru's step was allegedly his bid to please the leaders of erstwhile Soviet Union. "It had nothing to do with children or Chachaji's eternal love and affections for India's young buds. It was merely a public relations exercise, organized to please his Soviet Union masters Comrades Bulganin and Khrushchev who embarked on an India visit during that time."

The editorial added that the move was aimed at creating a base of youth followers similar on the lines of the Nazi Party's youth wing 'Hitler- Jugend' which was Nehru's first move to allegedly establish a dictatorship.

"It has been said of Hitler that he built up his dictatorship on the devotion of 'Hitler Youth' organization. We must confess that the above preparations remind us of the 'Hitler Jugend'," stated the editorial.

"For three weeks now, the entire educational machinery in the capital has been put out of gear. Since a number of students from every class in almost all the schools have been out rehearsing and re-rehearsing their allotted role for a couple of hours every day," it added.

The editorial further claimed that "in the name of Children's Day celebration, truckloads of Delhi students, both boys, and girls, had been daily transported to Kutub Minar ground for lessons in drilling, smiling, garlanding, clapping and shouting slogans!"

"This is a new variant of the invisible colonialism which Nehru warned against, in his 'Discovery of India'," it concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RSS Organiser Children's Day Jawaharlal Nehru

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Major Satish Khanna
    On every Republic Day parade
    11 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp