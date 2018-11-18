Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Madhuri Verma's husband arrested for thrashing Dalit tehsildar

By UNI

BAHRAICH: Uttar Pradesh police has arrested former MLA Dileep Verma, husband of BJP lawmaker from Nanpara seat Madhuri Verma for thrashing a Dalit tehsildar.

Officials said here that Verma was arrested on Saturday night.

Earlier, an FIR was registered under sections 323, 332, 352, 504, 506 of the IPC and relevant sections of 3(1)of the SC/ST Act against the leader before his arrest.

According to the incident, Verma first reportedly manhandled a tehsildar, misbehaved with the deputy SP rank officer and later sat on dharna demanding action against the officers.

Reports said that Verma has reached local tehsil office on Friday morning.

He first went to SDM Siddharth Yadav's chamber but after learning that the officer is on leave, Verma entered into tehsildar Madhusudan Arya's room.

Later, after some dispute, Verma reportedly manhandled the officer, snatched the gun of the security guard and left the place hurling abuses on the victim.

Verma then reached Kotwali police station where he misbehaved with the circle officer of Nanpara, Vijay Prakash, and also staged a dharna demanding action against the government officials.

He claimed that it was the tehsildar who assaulted and threatened him with dire consequences.

However, the staff of the tehsil office, after learning about the incident also came on road and staged a huge demonstration asking to immediately register a case against Verma, to arrest and send him to jail for manhandling two local government officers.