Home Nation

We must have six per cent of our GDP invested in education: Former President Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee stressed on the need to strengthen India's young workforce to build on the demographic dividend.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Pranab Mukherjee

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Former President Pranab Mukherjee here on Saturday raised a warning bell over shrinking atmosphere of research and innovation in higher education, stating that this would prevent the country from effectively capitalising the demographic dividend.

Mukherjee was delivering his last lecture as a guest faculty at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A).

As a part of the course 'Public Policy for Inclusive Development of India' under the aegis of JSW School of Public Policy at IIM-A, the lecture was titled 'Articulating Policy and Institutional Agenda for Future Transformation of India.'

Mukherjee stressed on the need to strengthen India's young workforce to build on the demographic dividend.

He said India would require a skilled workforce of a whopping 500 million by 2022 and if it fell short to address this, "the demographic dividend has a risk of becoming a demographic danger."

The gathering listened with rapt attention to the lecture, which unlike the previous four lectures, was open for public participation.

He referred to "first class institutions" like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), among others, and said that while graduates from these campuses bagged plush jobs, there was still "a lack of energy and talent being spent towards research and innovation by students."

"More than 36,000 degree colleges are functioning in the country. And they are producing excellent graduates. In 2015, India produced more than 24,000 post doctoral students, which was fourth next to Japan, UK and US. All our graduates from IITs get first class managerial jobs at multinational companies in the penultimate year of their programs."

"I have no grudge of them getting good jobs. But my question to directors of IITs and heads of other institutions is that how many of these students are devoting their energies and talents for research and innovation?" Mukherjee asked.

The former president pointed out, "After 1930s, no Indian scientist working in Indian institutions has received a Nobel Prize for original research work. Does it mean Indian students do not have any talent?"

He added, "We shall have to create an atmosphere for research among our students and teachers. And here I must emphasise that we must have six per cent of our GDP invested in education if we want to build proper institutional framework in education."

It might be recalled that former president APJ Abdul Kalam had earlier taught at the premier B-school as a guest faculty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GDP Indian education Indian education system Pranab Mukherjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp