West Bengal government committed to reducing road accidents: CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is observed on the third Sunday of November every year.

Published: 18th November 2018 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government is committed to curbing traffic offences, its initiatives have significantly reduced road accidents in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Sunday.

On the occasion of 'World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims', the CM said her campaign - 'Safe Drive, Save Life' - has earned the praise of the Supreme Court.

"Today is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. Our government is committed towards reducing incidents of road accidents in #Bangla. Our #SafeDriveSaveLife campaign has reduced such incidents significantly, earning praise of the Supreme Court," Banerjee tweeted.

The state government launched the campaign in 2016 as part of its initiatives to inculcate a "sense of safe driving and responsible road behaviour" among people.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is observed on the third Sunday of November every year in memory of millions of people who died in road crashes and their families.

