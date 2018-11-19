Home Nation

IRCTC Scam: Delhi court directs RJD chief Lalu Prasad to appear through video conference

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj passed the directions after he was told that the accused could not appear before the court, as per earlier direction, owing to his ill health.

Published: 19th November 2018 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 05:31 AM

Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was ordered by a Delhi court to appear before it by video conferencing on December 20 in connection with two cases related to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. 

Special judge Arun Bharadwaj passed the order after being informed that the accused could not appear before the court in the cases, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), due to ill health.

The ED, meanwhile, opposed the bail application of Prasad’s wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others, who are currently on interim bail in the money laundering case, on the ground that they are influential people who can hamper the probe if granted the relief.

