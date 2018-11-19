ISIS-type executions of two civilians send panic wave across Kashmir valley

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Adding an element of brutality to nearly three decades of militancy in the Valley, the militants have carried out ISIS-type executions of two civilians in as many days in volatile south Kashmir. The killings have set off panic among the people. Both the killings were recorded by militants and videos were released on social media.​

On Saturday, militants abducted five civilians from south Kashmir’s Shopian district. While four of the abducted civilians were set free by the militants, a body of 19-year-old youth Huzaif Kutay, with his throat slit, was recovered from Hermain village of Shopian.

A video of the militants slitting the throat of Huzaif, a baker by profession, has gone viral on social media. In the video, militants warned informers and policemen of the same fate.“This barbarism has no place in our society and no struggle, no matter how lofty the claims to justify it, can condone this inhuman behaviour (sic),” tweeted former chief minister Omar Abdllah.