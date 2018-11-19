Home Nation

ISIS-type executions of two civilians send panic wave across Kashmir valley

A video of the militants slitting the throat of Huzaif, a baker by profession, has gone viral on social media.

Published: 19th November 2018 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir, Encounter

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Adding an element of brutality to nearly three decades of militancy in the Valley, the militants have carried out ISIS-type executions of two civilians in as many days in volatile south Kashmir. The killings have set off panic among the people. Both the killings were recorded by militants and videos were released on social media.​

On Saturday, militants abducted five civilians from south Kashmir’s Shopian district. While four of the abducted civilians were set free by the militants, a body of 19-year-old youth Huzaif Kutay, with his throat slit, was recovered from Hermain village of Shopian.

A video of the militants slitting the throat of Huzaif, a baker by profession, has gone viral on social media. In the video, militants warned informers and policemen of the same fate.“This barbarism has no place in our society and no struggle, no matter how lofty the claims to justify it, can condone this inhuman behaviour (sic),” tweeted former chief minister Omar Abdllah.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmir Militants Militant attcak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp