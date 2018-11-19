Home Nation

KMP Expressway opened for publicity during polls, Modi government endangering commuters: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should order an inquiry and get the KMP Expressway completed first.

Published: 19th November 2018

Randeep Surjewala, AICC, Congress

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Monday accused the BJP-led central government of endangering the lives of commuters by inaugurating an "incomplete" expressway in Haryana for quick publicity during elections.

"PM Modi and CM Khattar are endangering the lives of thousands of commuters by illegally and forcibly inaugurating an incomplete KMP Expressway today.

"Will Modi-Khattar duo answer - No testing of KMP by engineers, illegally called as Partial COD (Commercial Operation Day); 3rd party consultant has refused to give 'completion certificate' and even HSIIDC refused to own responsibility for any mishap.

"Are you risking commuter lives only for quick publicity in the middle of elections and to benefit the private operator by Rs 26 crore a month. Modiji, you should cancel the inauguration, order an enquiry and get the KMP completed," he said in a series of tweets.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Western Peripheral Expressway and blamed the previous Congress government in Haryana for the delay in its completion.

Earlier this year, the Manesar-to-Palwal stretch of the KMP Expressway, the entire length of which is 135.65 km, was opened for the public, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on the occasion.

The length of the Kundli-Manesar stretch of the expressway is over 83 km.

This stretch will have 14 major or minor bridges, 56 underpasses or agricultural vehicular underpasses, seven intersections and seven toll plazas.

The expressway will decongest the road traffic from Delhi, especially reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping in reducing pollution.

