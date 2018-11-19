Kolkata beats Delhi to become the most polluted city in India

By Online Desk

While New Delhi choked on smog, Kolkata surpassed it with the Air Quality Index dipping to 'very poor'.

The level of pollutants present in West Bengal capital's air on Thursday made it the most polluted city in India.

According to an Indian Express report, The National Air Quality Index website showed that the overall PM 2.5 count at Rabindra Bharti University (RBU), one of the two stations in the eastern city, stood at 381 (very poor), while Delhi's Ashok Vihar was recorded at 292.5.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) at Victoria Memorial was noted at 310.75.

An AQI level between 201-300 is considered 'poor', between 301-400 is considered 'very poor' and between 401-500 is considered 'severe'.

Although currently, Kolkata's AQI has come down, it is still in 'poor' category.

Kolkta's current AIQ. (Screengrab)

Delhi's current AIQ . (Screengrab)



For both Kolkata and Delhi, PM 2.5 remained the most prominent pollutant.

Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority board has suggested a curb on non-CNG vehicles in Delhi to control the pollution levels.

After Diwali, the pollutants' level shot up in Kolkata as most people defied the Supreme Court order. According to experts Kolkata has not considered switching to green diesel unlike other cities putting the city at a higher risk of air pollution.