Home Nation

Man throws ink at Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in Gwalior

The two were in Gwalior to address a seminar at the Chamber of Commerce Bhawan here as part of their "Samvidhan Bachao" protest.

Published: 19th November 2018 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani came under ink attack carried out by an activist of Hindu Sena in Gwalior town of assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The incident happened when both Mewani and Kumar had stepped down from the car to participate in a symposium on "Save Democracy-Save Sovereignty-Save Constitution," organized by a social group Samvidhan Bachao Samiti at the Gwalior Chamber of Commerce auditorium.

A Hindu Sena activist identified as Mukesh Pal threw ink on Mewani and Kumar just when they were about to enter the auditorium to attend the program as key speakers. The Hindu Sena activist was immediately nabbed by cops and organizers from the spot.

"The concerned Hindu Sena activist has been arrested," ASP (Gwalior City) Satyendra Singh told The New Indian Express.

The ASP added that since Hindu Sena activists had threatened to disrupt the program, around 30 activists of the right-wing outfit were detained in the morning, before the actual program.

The symposium was organized by the Samvidhan Bachao Samiti group headed by Devashish Jarariya, who had joined the Congress a few weeks back.

Later addressing the program, Kanhaiya Kumar took a dig at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, "the man who is often dubbed as Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) is giving the PM and his party sleepless nights right now.

"Further, Kumar alleged that the situation in the country was very bad, which has been aptly narrated by none other, but ex-union minister Arun Shourie, who has gone on record to say that if the present BJP stays in power, the constitution will be in danger.

Addressing the program, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani said "all efforts should be made to ensure that BJP doesn't form government again."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kanhaiya Kumar Jignesh Mevani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp