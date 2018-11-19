Man throws ink at Kanhaiya Kumar, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in Gwalior

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani came under ink attack carried out by an activist of Hindu Sena in Gwalior town of assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The incident happened when both Mewani and Kumar had stepped down from the car to participate in a symposium on "Save Democracy-Save Sovereignty-Save Constitution," organized by a social group Samvidhan Bachao Samiti at the Gwalior Chamber of Commerce auditorium.

A Hindu Sena activist identified as Mukesh Pal threw ink on Mewani and Kumar just when they were about to enter the auditorium to attend the program as key speakers. The Hindu Sena activist was immediately nabbed by cops and organizers from the spot.

"The concerned Hindu Sena activist has been arrested," ASP (Gwalior City) Satyendra Singh told The New Indian Express.

The ASP added that since Hindu Sena activists had threatened to disrupt the program, around 30 activists of the right-wing outfit were detained in the morning, before the actual program.

The symposium was organized by the Samvidhan Bachao Samiti group headed by Devashish Jarariya, who had joined the Congress a few weeks back.

Later addressing the program, Kanhaiya Kumar took a dig at the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, "the man who is often dubbed as Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) is giving the PM and his party sleepless nights right now.

"Further, Kumar alleged that the situation in the country was very bad, which has been aptly narrated by none other, but ex-union minister Arun Shourie, who has gone on record to say that if the present BJP stays in power, the constitution will be in danger.

Addressing the program, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani said "all efforts should be made to ensure that BJP doesn't form government again."