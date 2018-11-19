Poll diary

Home Nation

By Express News Service

Bhopal

‘Cong more of a family enterprise, than a party’                  

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday said the Congress had become more of a family enterprise aimed at dynastic service than a political party aimed at public service.  In a dig at Congress leaders, including P Chidambaram who had named several party presidents hailing from outside the Gandhi family, Shah said in tweets that Modi’s challenge to Rahul to name an outsider as the president of the party had ruffled several feathers with “many courtiers going out of the way to prove their loyalty”. 


Raipur

Unaccounted cash, booze worth over H11 cr seized       

Unaccounted cash, illicit liquor and other banned items worth over H11.85 crore have been seized by officials in Chhattisgarh in the run-up to the Assembly elections, since October 4 when the model code of conduct came into force, the state’s electoral authorities said on Sunday.

“Flying squads constituted by district election offices have been keeping a close watch on illegal consignments meant to influence the polls,” said a source from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). “Recovered items include cash worth H4 crore and 70,681 litres of liquor worth around H1.3 crore and 22 kg narcotics worth H1.76 lakh were also recovered,” said the official while speaking to the media.

Raipur  

Three security personnel injured in blast 

Three jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police were injured, one seriously, in a blast carried out by Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, an official said. The incident took place between the Bhejji and Elarmadgu villages when a team of security personnel was conducting a search operation, Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Meena said.

As the team was cordoning off the forest between the two villages, around 500 km from Raipur, the rebels detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), he said. Polling for the Assembly election took place in Sukma and seven other Naxal-affected districts on November 12. The second phase is scheduled to be held on November 20.

The Congress is in the driving seat in all five states. People want to defeat the BJP. The results will lay the foundation for the 2019 elections Sharad Yadav Loktantrik  Janata Dal leader

There should be no quota for ticket distribution for any religion. If the work done by our government has not reached to any religion then only we can be under question  Rajyavardhan Singh  Rathore, Union Minister.

Comments

