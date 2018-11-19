The Morning Standard: From a proud past to the future

Yet another addition to the crowded newspaper landscape in Delhi? Not really. The Morning Standard does not plan to become a player in the mass market. Our objective is limited but, we believe, crucial at a time when India and the world are facing unfamiliar challenges. Technology has complicated the pace of progress. Data rules the world.

Information on selected areas has become essential to understanding problems and finding ways to move forward. While surveying the world’s principal news headlines, we propose to focus on areas that have become critical for a nation’s progress. Information sharing on such areas ought to facilitate better cooperation between the government and the people. We shall cater to the thousands who lead the millions. In doing so, we shall toe no political line because we owe no allegiance to parties or ideologies. Our only ideology is the common good of the common people. We support the spirit of analysis and informed, constructive criticism.

We shall be on the side of those who want India to develop along modern lines with respect for all and ill will for none. In this, we shall only be continuing a tradition that was begun well before independence; The Morning Standard and The Sunday Standard were well-known publications in Bombay from the 1940s playing a role in the national movement and eventually joining Ramnath Goenka’s Indian Express group. From that proud past we move to the future with the resolve to do what we can in the building of an enlightened India. We value the support of Delhi’s discerning citizens and hope that we will have that in abundance.

Thank you



Manoj Kumar Sonthalia

Chairman, The New Indian Express Group (Madurai)