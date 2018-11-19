Home Nation

This retired army man in Ranchi is making a difference in the lives of poor children

For the past one-and-a-half years, 55-year-old Mishra has been giving tuitions to a group of poor children for free at a temple in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing Colony. 

Published: 19th November 2018 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

For the past one-and-a-half years, this 55-year-old army man has been giving tuitions to a group of poor children for free at a temple in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing Colony. (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  ‘Service before self’ is the Indian Army’s motto. For retired naib subedar Lalan Mishra, it’s his way of life. For the past one-and-a-half years, 55-year-old Mishra has been giving tuitions to a group of poor children for free at a temple in Ranchi’s Harmu Housing Colony. At least three hours each day are spent in tuitions, including physical training for half-an-hour to instil discipline. A glass of milk and biscuits are add-ons.

It’s because of Mishra’s efforts that several of them have started going to school. It all began when Mishra spotted children of poor labourers loiter around the temple throughout the day picking up coins from stacks of flowers and ‘belpatras’ offered by devotees. They actually collected coins for fun since they had nothing better to do.

 

“They came to the temple after their parents went out for work and hunted for coins and sometimes begged from the devotees. They did not go to school and had nobody at home to look after them,” says Mishra.“I decided to offer basic education so that they could at least write their names. I started by talking to two brothers who came regularly to the temple,” said the retired army man.

After four-five days of cajoling, they agreed to study and came with their two other brothers, he adds.

“Later, I talked to their parents and convinced them to enrol the kids in the nearby government school. The children continued to come here after school for tuition. After a few weeks, more children joined, and now I have a batch of 45 kids of different age groups ranging from nursery to Class X,” says Mishra.

‘No more school complaints’
Sushila Devi, a mother of two, is all praise for Mishra. “Since my kids started attending his classes, their interest in studies increased and there have been no complaints from school."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teaching army man Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp