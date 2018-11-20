Home Nation

51.5 per cent rise in the number of child labourers rescued, rehabilitated this year

Uttar Pradesh has the highest numbers of child labourers, but no child was rescued in the state in 2017 and 2018.

Published: 20th November 2018 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

child labour

Image for representational purpose only

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A little streamlining of the complaint and redreassal mechanism has seen the number of child labourers rescued and rehabilitated by authorities this year go up by 51.5 per cent compared to last year. Data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment has revealed that the total number of children rescued in 2017 was 29,979, the number swelled to 45,344 in 2018 (up to September 1).

Ministry officials attribute this increase to the fact that complaints lodged on the Platform for Effective Enforcement for No Child Labour (PENCIL) are being brought under the purview of a task force.“Earlier, complaints lodged under PENCIL were investigated and dealt with by them. Now, dealing with the cases has become easier after the Ministry decided to bring them under the purview of a task force. Also, there is almost a centralised complaint lodging system which helps us to work with better efficiency,” a Ministry official said.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest numbers of child labourers, but no child was rescued in the state in 2017 and 2018. Five other states – Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Uttarakhand – have not rescued a single child this year.The number of convictions related to child labour cases also dipped slightly in 2017 as compared to 2016 — from 676 to 567. UP had the highest number of people convicted with 361 followed by Punjab, 184.  

“This is the first time the government has brought all complaints on one platform. This way, it is easier for the authorities as well as civil societies to zero in and tackle the problem. But the real result will be seen if the authorities strictly implement it,” said Sapna Shah of Akanksha Foundation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child labourers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp