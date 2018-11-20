Home Nation

'Bitter medicine' of demonetisation to 'treat' corruption: PM Narendra Modi

Modi said the Congress promised to waive farmers' loans in Karnataka, but instead of doing so, issued warrants against peasants and sent them to jail.

Published: 20th November 2018 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (EPS | File)

By PTI

JHABUA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said he used the "bitter medicine" of demonetisation to bring back money into banking system and to give "proper treatment to deep-rooted corruption system" in the country.

Addressing a poll rally here for the November 28 Assembly elections, Modi also said his government has so far disbursed loans to 14 crore people, "that too without guarantee", under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.

"The amount of work we (BJP-led government) have done in four years, Congress would be able to do it in 10 years," Modi said.

"Remember the time when Congress was in power here in Madhya Pradesh, what was the condition of people? Madhya Pradesh does not deserve a government which never thinks about the state's welfare," Modi said, targeting the Congress party.

Modi said that during the Congress' 55 year rule in Madhya Pradesh, 1,500 schools were made, but Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan established 4,000 schools in the state in just 15 years.

"Our mantra is to provide education to boys and girls, income for youth, irrigation facility to farmers and medicines to elders," Modi said.

Modi said the Congress promised to waive farmers' loans in Karnataka, but instead of doing so, issued warrants against peasants and sent them to jail.

"My government is aiming to double farmers' income by 2022," the prime minister said.

On 'housing for all', Modi said, "My dream is to provide 'pucca' houses to everyone in the country by 2022. We have so far given keys of such houses to 1.25 crore people".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi demonetisation Congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp