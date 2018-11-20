Home Nation

Chhattisgarh election: EVM snag in over two-dozen booths in Raipur, upset voters returning

The voters were seen irritated owing to delay in getting the problem resolved. In some polling booths, the voters were seen returning without exercising their franchise.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Voting begins in Raipur amid tight security. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Voting was “interrupted in around two dozen polling stations” where technical glitches were reported in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

READ | LIVE UPDATES| Polling underway in 72 constituencies, former CM Ajit Jogi's family in fray

The voters were seen irritated owing to delay in getting the problem resolved. In some polling booths, the voters were seen returning without exercising their franchise. The spokesperson of the chief electoral office in Raipur, however, claimed that the technical issues reported in some of the booths in the morning have been promptly attended and smooth conduct of polls remains underway everywhere.

Earlier in the day, across the majority of the polling centres in 72 constituencies, the electorates were seen reaching the polling centres with both women and men standing in long queues.

The second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Tuesday will seal the fate of 72 seats spread across 19 of the 27 districts in the central and northern parts of the state. A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
EVM snag Chhattisgarh Assembly election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp