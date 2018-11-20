Chhattisgarh election: EVM snag in over two-dozen booths in Raipur, upset voters returning

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Voting was “interrupted in around two dozen polling stations” where technical glitches were reported in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The voters were seen irritated owing to delay in getting the problem resolved. In some polling booths, the voters were seen returning without exercising their franchise. The spokesperson of the chief electoral office in Raipur, however, claimed that the technical issues reported in some of the booths in the morning have been promptly attended and smooth conduct of polls remains underway everywhere.

Earlier in the day, across the majority of the polling centres in 72 constituencies, the electorates were seen reaching the polling centres with both women and men standing in long queues.

The second and final phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Tuesday will seal the fate of 72 seats spread across 19 of the 27 districts in the central and northern parts of the state. A total of 1,079 candidates are in the fray.

