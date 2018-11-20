Digvijaya Singh likely to be quizzed over alleged Maoist links

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to be interrogated in connection with the ongoing Elgaar Parishad case, after it was alleged that a letter sent by Comrade Prakash to Adv Surendra Gadling, an accused in the case, had reference to Singh’s number, saying he could be of help if need be.

BJP MLA from Kandivali Atul Bhatkhalkar raised the issue on Monday.

“I’ve handed over a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a thorough inquiry into the alleged involvement of the Congress leader into the Elgaar Parishad case,” Bhatkhalkar said after his meeting with the CM.

Bhatkalkar also said he has asked the CM to ensure the inquiry was completed before the end of the winter session of the state legislature on November 30. Countering the charge against his senior party colleague, Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that the Pune police was helping the ruling party with an eye on the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls.