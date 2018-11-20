Home Nation

Flight attendant’s death: In-laws granted bail by Delhi High Court

Anissia's family alleged that her husband physically abused her and often demanded money.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday granted bail to the in-laws of a flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide in July, saying the elderly couple was primarily accused of instigating their son against her and not of demanding dowry.

While giving the relief to flight attendant Anissia Batra's parents-in-law R S Singhvi and Sushma Singhvi, Justice Mukta Gupta also said that they have already undergone custodial interrogation and considering the medical condition of the deceased's mother-in-law, who suffers from breast cancer, it was a fit case to grant bail.

"Considering the facts noted above and that in the detailed narration of the deceased (Anissia) to her lawyer the allegations against the petitioners (in-laws) are of instigating their son and not primarily of any demand of dowry, the fact that petitioners have been subjected to custodial interrogation and considering the medical condition of petitioner 2 (Sushma Singhvi) who though has been assigned a greater role as compared to petitioner 1 (R S Singhvi), this court deems it fit to grant bail to the petitioners," the high court said.

It directed that the Singhvis be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each with two surety bonds of the like amount each to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The high court further said that the in-laws "will not leave the country without prior permission of the trial court and in case of change in their residential address the same will be intimated to the court concerned".

With the direction, the high court disposed of the Singhvis' plea seeking bail in the dowry death case against them.

They had surrendered before the police on November 1. Anissia (39), who was married to Mayank Singhvi for two years, worked with a German airline.

She allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in Panchsheel Park in south Delhi on July 13.

Mayank rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead. He was arrested on July 16.

Anissia's family alleged that her husband physically abused her and often demanded money. The family claimed before the trial court that her death was not suicide but murder.

Mayank's parents were earlier denied anticipatory bail by the high court. Before jumping off the terrace, Anissia sent a message to her husband that she would kill herself, police said earlier.

Mayank, a software engineer in Gurgaon, told the police that they had regular fights due to "compatibility issues".

They had an argument on the day of the incident as well following which she jumped from the terrace, police said.

The victim's family had also given a complaint to police on June 27, saying Mayank would be responsible if anything happens to their daughter, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flight attendant's death Delhi High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp