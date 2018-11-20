Home Nation

Heavy congestion on roads as Delhi sees 5,000 weddings

NEW DELHI: Heavy traffic was witnessed at many places in Delhi as 5,000 weddings were scheduled to take place in the city on Monday, officials said.

The Delhi Police deployed around 1,000 personnel to manage traffic and constantly updated commuters through its Twitter handle, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Alok Kumar said.

"We deployed around 1,000 traffic police personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic as 5,000 weddings were scheduled to take place this evening," he said.

Despite attempts by the police, there was heavy traffic congestion at several intersections following weddings across the national capital, including south and east districts where most of the banquet halls are located.

"There are a large number of marriage ceremonies in Delhi today due to this traffic will remain heavy in various parts of Delhi. Please cooperate traffic staff on duty," the Delhi Police posted on Twitter.

In the view of wedding season, the traffic police had taken initiative by coordinating with police officials from each districts of Delhi to ensure that commuters have an easy time in commuting to their destinations, the senior traffic police officer said.

Police personnel are deployed at all major interactions of the city where majority of the banquet halls are located, including areas like Chhattarpur, Mehrauli, MG road, Kapashera, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Dwarka Link Road, Alipur and Laxmi Nagar, he added.

The officer said traffic police personnel are patrolling on motor vehicles to check if vehicles are parked on wrong side which adds to traffic woes.

Cranes have also been deployed in specific areas.

