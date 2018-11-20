Home Nation

Housing and Fire Services Minister Sovan Chatterjee resigns from Mamata Banerjee cabinet

The resignation letter has been forwarded to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, the chief minister stated.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Minister for Housing and Fire Services Sovan Chatterjee resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here.

Chatterjee has also been asked to quit the post of the Kolkata mayor, she said.

"He had earlier expressed his will to resign four-five times. We thought that he will realise (his mistakes). He resigned today and we have accepted it. He has also been asked to quit the post of city mayor," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

She said Chatterjee's portfolios had been handed over to state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim.

"Hakim will take additional responsibilities of the two departments held by Chatterjee. Since a mayor has to be elected, we will decide on it later," Banerjee said, adding that Kolkata Municipal Corporation Commissioner Khalil Ahmed had been asked to look after the operations of the civic body.

Chatterjee, when contacted by PTI over the phone, said he was "not interested" in speaking to the media.

A highly placed official at the Raj Bhawan, official residence of the governor, confirmed the receipt of a sealed letter from the state government.

He, however, clarified that the content of the letter was not yet known.

"We have received a sealed letter from the state government. It will be sent to the governor in Darjeeling tomorrow," he said.

Earlier this year, Banerjee had removed Chatterjee from the post of the environment minister.

Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari took the additional charge of the Environment department.

