Is fear of CBI delaying formation of 'maha gathbandhan', asks Shivpal Yadav

Yadav's remarks came a day after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that a planned conclave of opposition parties for November 22 has been postponed.

Published: 20th November 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal Yadav. | PTI File Photo

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), a newly floated political outfit, Tuesday suggested that opposition parties were delaying the formation of a "maha gathbandhan" due to the fear of the CBI.

"Why are they delaying the formation of the maha gathbandhan. Who do they fear? Are they afraid of the CBI," the party's founder, Shivpal Yadav, posed at a press conference here.

His remarks came a day after Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu announced in Kolkata, following a meeting with Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, that a planned conclave of opposition parties for November 22 has been postponed.

Responding to a question, he ruled out the possibility of tying up with the BJP, either in the Lok Sabha or assembly elections.

"I had earlier said that they (non-BJP parties) should call me, talk to me. We want 50 per cent of the seats.

To remove the BJP from power, we are with them (anti-BJP forces) and will remain with them, but we want 50 per cent seats. Include us," he said.

While Uttar Pradesh has 80 Lok Sabha seats, the strength of the state Assembly is 403.

The PSPL founder said, "The party which we have formed has permission of 'Netaji' (Mulayam Singh Yadav). And, let me tell you, we have been blessed by Netaji and will continue to be blessed by him. I have been with Netaji since childhood and hence I know him more than you (media)."

He also said that his nascent party will organise grand celebrations across the state to mark the birthday of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and a dangal (wrestling tournament) will be organized in Saifai -- the ancestoral village of the Yadav family.

Mulayam, who will turn 79, was a wrestler before he took a plunge into politics in 1967.

After falling out with nephew and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav after a bitter family feud, Shivpal Yadav launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM) on August 29 and announced his new political party last month after it was registered with the Election Commission.

Shivpal also announced that on December 9 his PSPL and Bahujan Mukti Party, a Dalit outfit, will organise a joint rally here on "Samvidhan Bachaao, EVM Hataao, Desh Bachaao".

 

Shivpal Yadav maha gathbandhan

