Jharkhand: Show Aadhaar to enter CM Raghubar Das event, people told 

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Perhaps for the first time in the history of Jharkhand, Aadhaar card was made mandatory to enter a public programme. According to the Palamu district administration, precautions were taken at a programme where Chief Minister Raghubar Das took part as the chief guest on Monday for security reasons and also to avoid nuisance if any. Extra measures were taken in the wake of agitating para-teachers announcing that they would wave black flags at the CM to press for their demands in Palamu on Monday.

Thousands of agitating para-teachers showed black flags to Das at a programme in Ranchi on Thursday. Police had to resort to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd. “To avoid any kind of a nuisance and ensure fool-proof security during the CM’s programme, people were allowed into the venue only after they showed their ID cards like Aadhaar or PAN card,” said Palamu Deputy Commissioner Santanu Kumar Agrahari.

Also, people wearing black clothes were turned away.

“Ample security measures were taken and any suspicious person wearing a black garment or carrying anything black was turned away during a frisking at the entry gate itself,” the DC said, adding that the programme passed off peacefully.

Meanwhile, criticising the district administration for restricting common people from taking part in a public function, JMM MLA from Bahragoram Kunal Sarangi, said the CM’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that he has started keeping away from people.