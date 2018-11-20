Madhya Pradesh: Man greets BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat with garland of shoes

By ANI

NAGADA: A man greeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada on Monday.

In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. Upon realising the same, the MLA then in anger throws away the garland and gets into a fight with him.

The incident happened when Shekhawat reached out to people to seek their blessings ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.