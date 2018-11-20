Madhya Pradesh: Man greets BJP MLA Dilip Shekhawat with garland of shoes
The incident happened when MLA Dilip Shekhawat reached out to people to seek their blessings ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.
NAGADA: A man greeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dilip Shekhawat with a garland of shoes in Madhya Pradesh's Nagada on Monday.
In a video of the incident, a man can be seen greeting Shekhawat with a garland of shoes. Upon realising the same, the MLA then in anger throws away the garland and gets into a fight with him.
The incident happened when Shekhawat reached out to people to seek their blessings ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections.