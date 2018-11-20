Home Nation

PDP founding member and Lok Sabha MP Muzaffar Beigh signals revolt in party; not averse to join Sajad Lone's third front

'It won’t be easy for me to resign from the party I founded. I will have to think over it before taking a decision,' he said at a press conference.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

MehboobaMufti-PDP

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  Muzaffar Hussain Beigh, Lok Sabha member from Baramulla-Kupwara in north Kashmir, is all set to part ways with the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), of which he was a founding member.
Hitting out at the party for boycotting the recent urban local bodies (ULB) and panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Baig hinted at quitting the party and joining the ‘third front’ that may emerge in the state.

“It won’t be easy for me to resign from the party I founded. I will have to think over it before taking a decision,” he said at a press conference here. Baig said he was hurt and disillusioned by the way matters were handled by the PDP brass, the failure of alliance with the BJP and the party copying the National Conference (NC) to boycott the ULB and panchayat polls.

Asked if the press conference was his first step towards moving out of the PDP, Baig said, “It could be! It depends on the other side (PDP). If they stop aping NC, which is responsible for the rise of militancy in 1987, then it is one thing. If they don’t…, then I will have to think of another choice.”

Claiming he was not consulted by the party on a boycott of polls, he said, “PDP has betrayed its own MLAs by… depriving them connectivity with the people… NC founder Sheikh Abdullah had also boycotted polls, but realised his fault and joined the mainstream and contested elections.”Asked whether he would be part of the front that separatist-turned-mainstream politician Sajjad Lone was trying to cobble up, Baig said, “It is premature to say anything at this time. However, if it emerges, I will seriously consider joining it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffar Beigh PDP Sajad Lone People's Conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp