Poll diary

By Express News Service

satna

Amit Shah at Maihar temple

Amid hectic campaigning in Madhya, BJP president Amit Shah Monday visited the famous Maihar temple. Shah was accompanied by state BJP president Rakesh Singh and Lok Sabha MP from Satna Ganesh Singh among other senior party leaders.

The star BJP campaigner had been addressing a number of election rallies in MP over the last couple of days.

jaipur

WhatsApp session on fake news

Messaging platform WhatsApp on Monday held a training session for community leaders in partnership with Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF) in Jaipur, as it looks to tackle the menace of fake news ahead of the Assembly polls in Rajasthan. The company has gone into overdrive after it faced criticism over circulation of fake news on its platform that incited multiple incidents of lynchings.