Slain tigress Avni's 11-months-old cubs may be left alone

The Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra Forest department to trace the cubs and rehabilitate them even as it directed tigress Avni be shot dead as a last resort. 

Published: 20th November 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Animal activists protest against the Maharashtra government shoot-at-sight notice for Avni tigress. (File Photo | EPS)

By Rahul V Pisharody
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two 11-months-old cubs of tigress Avni, may not be tranquillized and shifted out of Maharashtra's Yavatmal forest. 

After Avni, officially called T1, and believed to be the man-eater behind the death of 13 persons, was shot dead by Hyderabad based ace-shooter Nawab Shafath Ali Khan's son Asghar Ali Khan on November 2, the two cubs were required to be rescued and moved to a safe shelter. 

The Supreme Court had directed the Maharashtra Forest department to trace the cubs and rehabilitate them even as it directed tigress Avni be shot dead as a last resort. 

Post killing of the tigress, animal activists have been raising their voice to save the tiger cubs and investigate into the killing of Avni. 

Speaking to Express from Yavatmal, Khan said the two cubs are sub-adults, healthy, hunting on their own and out of any danger of starving to death. 

They are in compartment 655 where the two have been camera trapped in the last three days. On Monday morning, the two cubs have killed and eaten a pony that was kept for them leaving only it's head and neck
 
Khan has now decided to write to Maharashtra Forest department to adopt a wait and watch approach as the tiger cubs are able to fend for themselves.

"It is a concern only if they adopt to man-killing and only then they should be removed from here."

According to him, tranquillizing them will leave them in a lot of stress and moving them to another forest would prove harmful as tigers are territorial. 

"The cubs are born here and at the moment it appears it's best to leave them on their own here."

Comments(1)

  • Angela Flythe Holt
    Leaving the cubs alone to live in their forest home seems like the best idea for now
    2 days ago reply
