Slow progress of projects worries Railway Board

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Slow progress of commissioning of the new line, gauge conversion and doubling projects this year has left the Railway Board worried. An assessment of project commissioning targets shows only a 13 per cent progress so far and zonal railways have now been asked to expedite work to meet targets.

Indian Railways has set a target of 3,900 km for track renewal, doubling and the new line for the Financial Year 2018-19. A review was carried out for progress made till October 31, 2018, and it was learned that 440 km work has been commissioned in 12 zonal railways, so far, while the progress was nil in four zonal railways.

In a previous meeting, shortage of rails was raised by many zonal railways as the primary reason for the delay or slow progress of commissioning of projects related to tracks. Poor maintenance of tracks and pending track renewals has been one of the major reasons for train accidents.

“Railway Board has asked zonal railways to pick up work on track renewals and all efforts should be made to commission the project by March 2019. Zonal railways, where the progress has been nil, have been asked to send a detailed action plan for commissioning of balance targeted sections,” a senior railway ministry official said.

It was learned that North Eastern Railways has not even met its 2017-18 target, while a section of Northcentral Railways, which has connectivity at one end has been included in the target, which shows that a review hasn’t been done.