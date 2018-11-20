Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj to not contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Citing health reasons, Swaraj announced the decision to the media persons in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 20th November 2018 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj announced on Tuesday that she won’t contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The two time Lok Sabha member from Vidisha seat of the assembly poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Sushma Swaraj cited health concerns behind her decision to not contest the upcoming general elections.

Talking to journalists in Indore, the former Delhi chief minister Swaraj said she had informed the party’s top leadership about her decision, though it is the party leadership only which will take the final call over it.

The 66-year-old senior BJP leader said she has to take maximum precautions, including avoiding dust, due to which she isn’t addressing any open public meetings in election-bound MP and just staying confined to indoor party meetings.

In December 2016, Swaraj had undergone kidney transplant at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, after which she has been taking maximum health-related precautions.

Swaraj has been the Lok Sabha member from Vidisha since 2009. The Vidisha seat which neighbours Bhopal has been a BJP citadel since 1989. Before Swaraj’s two terms (2009 and 2014), the seat has been represented in the Lok Sabha by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee once, five times by present MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and two times by former MP finance minister Raghav ji.

As Swaraj has been away from her constituency for over a year now, the opposition Congress has been making her absence in Vidisha a political issue. Posters questioning Swaraj’s absence from Vidisha have often been put up in Vidisha in the past by Congress workers.

Located around 60 km from MP capital Bhopal, the Vidisha district along with seven other districts of MP has been listed by the NITI Ayog among the most backward districts of the country in March 2018.  

Swaraj is the second senior woman politician of BJP to have decided not to contest the LS polls. Earlier in February, another union minister and ex-MP CM Uma Bharti (presently Lok Sabha member from Jhansi in UP) had announced not contesting any elections for next three years due to health issues. Bharti, however, had clarified that she isn’t retiring from politics.

According to sources, the ruling BJP after Swaraj’s decision to not contest 2019 polls might render her a berth in the Rajya Sabha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sushma swaraj 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 general elections

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • K.V.Prasanth

    Good luck madam
    10 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp